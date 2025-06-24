  • Menu
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Meets Aamir Khan at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Meets Aamir Khan at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met actor Aamir Khan at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. The meeting was short but very warm.

When Siddaramaiah came to the event, he saw Aamir Khan and waved at him. Aamir Khan smiled and greeted him with folded hands.

They had a short talk. Both shared kind words and smiled during the meeting.

People on social media liked the moment. The video of their meeting is now going viral online.

Later, the Chief Minister’s Office said Aamir Khan is a kind person. They also said the meeting was natural and friendly.

Siddaramaiah had reached Delhi on Monday night. He is also set to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today.

