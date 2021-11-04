Karnataka Demanded Kannada And Hindi To Be Treated Equally

Basavaraj Bommai reaffirmed his commitment to Kannada promotion, stakeholders asked the state government to lobby the Centre to grant Kannada and other regional languages official language status on par with English and Hindi. On Monday, although chief ministerreaffirmed his commitment to Kannada promotion, stakeholders asked the state government to lobby the Centre to grant Kannada and other regional languages official language status on par with English and Hindi.



Through a constitutional change, the activists resurrected their demand for official recognition for all 23 scheduled languages in the central government administration. They want the legislature to enact a resolution

However, the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) is working on a draught of the Samagra Kannada Bhasha Masoode including-comprehensive Kannada Language Bill, which envisions a single-window agency to implement Kannada in state administration and establish common rules for its promotion, such as signage in public places and commercial establishments.

Only via statutory measures, rather than rhetoric and public remarks, can Kannada and Kanndigas attain justice. KDA chairman TS Nagabharana said that they want the government to pass the Samagra Kannada Bhasha Masoode and a resolution requesting a constitutional revision to the official language policy in the upcoming Belagavi assembly session.

The official languages of the Union are Hindi and English, according to Article 343 of the Constitution, and they are now used for official purposes by the central government. It should be changed to include all scheduled languages, including Kannada, according to language campaigners.

They want Article 351, which states that it is the Union government's responsibility to promote Hindi, removed.

Graga Chaterjee, founder of the Campaign for Language Equality and Rights stated that they were emailing all MPs and requesting that a private bill be introduced in Parliament. We intend to hold a conclave in Bengaluru, and the state government of Karnataka should participate by passing a resolution in the assembly.

Meanwhile, the chief minister should pass a resolution seeking a modification to Article 343, according to G Anand, president of Banavasi Balaga, which is pushing the Kannada cause. V Sunil Kumar, Kannada and Culture Minister, said theWe want to understand it before we start the process, even though it is tied to a constitutional amendment.