Karnataka Devotee's Tweet on Tirumala Goes Viral, Nara Lokesh Responds

A Karnataka devotee's tweet detailing his recent experience at Tirumala has gained traction on social media. Shared under the name "Kencha," the post appreciated improvements in facilities, cleanliness, and offerings at the renowned temple, prompting a response from Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh.

The devotee noted positive changes during his visit, including cleaner roads and bathrooms, improved queue management for Srivari darshan, and the enhanced quality of Annaprasadam. He particularly praised the Tirupati laddu, describing it as “three times better than before” and highlighting its extended freshness and taste.

The viral tweet also commended the consistent availability of laddus, addressing a previous issue of shortages. The devotee expressed satisfaction in being able to share laddus with family and friends, calling it a welcome development.

Despite the praise, the devotee shared some recommendations to enhance the pilgrim experience. These included increasing the number of free buses to manage overcrowding, reducing the advance booking period for Sudarshan Darshan slots, and enhancing accommodation facilities to cater to the growing number of visitors.

Responding to the viral post, Minister Nara Lokesh expressed gratitude for the appreciation and attributed the improvements to the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Lokesh assured that the devotee’s suggestions would be taken into account and promised further enhancements during future visits.