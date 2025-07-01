Karnataka Eyes Quantum Tech Policy Boost

Bengaluru: Karnataka is stepping up its efforts to become India’s hub for quantum technologies, with plans underway for a high-level meeting involving top state ministers and industry stakeholders to chart a dedicated policy framework for the sector.

Announcing the move, State Minister for Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju said Karnataka—already the first state to host an operational quantum computer—is now preparing to formalise its commitment through targeted policy initiatives. A meeting involving Industries Minister M.B. Patil and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge is expected shortly to shape a roadmap for the emerging field.

Boseraju made the announcement following deliberations with leaders from companies such as QpiAI and Takshaya Labs at a closed-door session held at Vikas Soudha. The dialogue focused on ecosystem building, investment support, and infrastructure requirements to accelerate quantum innovation.

“Karnataka has consistently led India in quantum science—from hosting the nation’s first quantum computer to fostering global collaborations with institutions like IISc, RRI and ICTS,” the minister said. “We intend to evolve as the innovation capital for quantum technologies.”

Industry representatives stressed the need for a supportive ecosystem, including infrastructure incentives, talent pipelines, and research partnerships. They also proposed greater engagement of public sector units in deploying quantum-based solutions—a space still largely untapped across most Indian states.

Responding positively, Boseraju said the government is actively considering a comprehensive quantum policy, with inter-departmental coordination being key to its rollout.

Key attendees included Dr. Nagendra Nagaraj of QpiAI, Sadashiva Prabhu of KSTePS, KSTA President Prof. Raja Saheb, and senior officials from the science and technology ecosystem.

Karnataka’s proactive push is likely to influence broader national conversations around quantum research and its commercial applications in defence, finance, healthcare, and cybersecurity.