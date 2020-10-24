Karnataka Government begins data collection of frontline workers for Covid vaccine

Bengaluru: TheKarnataka government has initiated the preparedness activities and collection of data of healthcare workers who would be first batch to get Covid-19 vaccine whenever it is ready, as per guidelines and SOPs given by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Union government is preparing the road map for vaccinating priority groups. In the initial phase, healthcare workers both in government and private hospitals would be the beneficiaries. Other priority groups and populations will be covered in a phased manner. Details of vaccine and date of commencement of the drive will be communicated by the Centre.

The State task force meeting on Covid-19 vaccine introduction and preparedness meeting was held on Friday, under the chairmanship of additional Chief Secretary, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services, and Mission Director National Health Mission. Representatives from all line departments and development partners from WHO, UNDP and UNICEF were present.

The existing cold chain system of routine immunization under Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) will be utilized for Covid-19 vaccine when it is available.

As per communication received from MoHFW on October 18 regarding preparing a database of healthcare workers, a State level orientation was held on October 20 for Commissionerate Office Health and Family Welfare services to all Deputy Commissioners of the districts, District Health officers and RCHOs.

The Union government wants complete preliminary data collection of health workers by October 31.

All districts have started district level orientation for government and private health facilities. Standard templates for collection of details of healthcare workers' data is being shared with all the healthcare facilities.

Healthcare workers include frontline health workers, ANMs, ASHAs, Anganwadi workers, staff nurses & supervisors, medical officers, AYUSH doctors, paramedical staff , scientist & research staff, medical, paramedical and nursing students, support staff, clerical and administrative staff, other health staff working in government and private health facilities including hospitals, colleges, clinics and laboratories.

The State is undertaking IEC activities through various forums to reach all the health facilities in government and private for timely data collection.

All professional bodies including IMA, PHANA, IAP etc. are being actively involved. Immunization partners UNDP, WHO and UNICEF would be providing technical support to the government in this initiative.