Karnataka Government Launches Pallakki bus service

Bengaluru ; In a grand inauguration ceremony near the Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar launched a fleet of 100 new Karnataka Transport buses and 40 non-air-conditioned sleeper Pallakki (planquin) buses, a significant addition to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

During the same event, the Chief Minister also introduced upgraded Karnataka Transport buses designed for point-to-point operations. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar highlighted the government's commitment to improving public transportation and empowering women economically. He spoke about the success of the Shakti Yojana, a flagship scheme that has allowed approximately 70.73 crore trips to women to travel free of cost by bus, although this has resulted in outstanding dues owed by the government to transport companies.

Shivakumar emphasized that it's essential for the transport industry to be professionalized, not just as a profit-making government organization but also for the benefit of the people and the welfare of its workers. As part of this commitment, arrangements have been made to provide insurance compensation of up to Rs 1 crore to the families of transport staff in case of accidents, a benefit that will eventually extend to transport organizations in other states.

Shivakumar humorously urged his wife to experience the new Pallakki bus during her trip to Mysore, drawing a connection between historical palanquins used by royalty and the modern public transport service for women and passengers. He praised the officers and workers of KSRTC and BMTC for their dedication and emphasized the high standard of service provided by Karnataka's transport companies, which have earned recognition nationwide.

The Transport and Mujarai Minister Ramalingareddy, Minister K.H. Muniyappa, Ishwara Khandre, Dinesh Gundurao, MLA Ponnanna, former minister HM Revanna, political secretary to CM Govindaraju, and others present.