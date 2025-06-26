Live
Karnataka Government Makes Kannada Must for All Official Work
Highlights
The Karnataka government has ordered all departments to use Kannada for office work, letters, meetings, and documents. Only central, state, and court letters can be in English. Strict action will be taken if rules are not followed.
The Karnataka government has told all officers and workers to use Kannada in all government work. This rule is from the Karnataka State Language Act, 1963. Kannada is the main language for government offices in the state.
What Must Be in Kannada
- If someone sends a letter in Kannada, the answer must also be in Kannada.
- Office name boards, public notices, meeting papers, and letters must be in Kannada.
- Orders about staff transfers, appointments, and leave must be in Kannada.
- Forms and files, even if in English, must be filled in Kannada.
- Meeting notes, records, and agendas must also be in Kannada.
When English Can Be Used
- You can only use English if:
- You are writing to the central government,
- You are writing to another state, or
- You are writing to the courts.
What’s Going Wrong
- Some offices are still using English.
- Some officers write notes on files in English.
- Some departments, like Public Works, are making reports only in English.
- Zilla Panchayat officers are sending meeting details in English too.
The Chief Minister has said:
- If a file is not in Kannada, it will be sent back. Officers will need to explain why they used English.
The government says:
- All officers and workers must follow this rule.
- It applies to all offices, boards, colleges, and local bodies.
- If someone does not follow the rule, they will be punished.
The Kannada Development Authority is checking and reporting offices that do not follow the rule.
