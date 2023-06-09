Karnataka: Government ready to Revise Textbooks Deletions galore!

Bengaluru: Madhu Bangarappa, the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, announced on Friday the establishment of a professional committee tasked with the removal of certain chapters added by the previous BJP government in school textbooks. Bangarappa also added that a decision regarding the matter would be reached in due course.

According to Bangarappa, the committee comprises a team of experienced experts in the field of academics, who will examine the chapters in question. The dedicated team is said to work towards ensuring that the necessary measures are implemented without hindering the ongoing academic year or straining the budgetary allocations.

While the Minister refrained from disclosing the specific chapters that will be removed, senior Congress leader and MLC B K Hariprasad had recently hinted at a topic in his Shivamogga address. Hariprasad highlighted the inclusion of chapters on Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founder of RSS to be concerning.

Hariprasad said that if the BJP and RSS consider Hedgewar a freedom fighter, they must provide a clear explanation as to why he had submitted apology letters to the British on six occasions. Hariprasad called Hedgewar a “coward” and a chapter on him doesn’t deserve a place in the educational curriculum.

During the Assembly elections, the Congress party vehemently opposed what they termed "saffronisation of textbooks," pledging in their manifesto to revise the content if voted into power.