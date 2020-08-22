Karnataka Health Minister Sriramulu’s mother passes away

BENGALURU: Even as frontline health warriors are facing challenges and stress, Karnataka Health Minister Sriramulu's mother Honnuramma passed away on Thursday night. She was 95 years old.

Mr. Sriramulu has tweeted that his mother Honnuramma passed away due to age related issues at 11.50 on Thursday night at their residence in Bellary. She was recently admitted at Bowring hospital after testing positive for Covid -19 and discharged after successful treatment.

The minister's brother too was tested positive for Covid-19. Sreeramulu and his brother were admitted in a government hospital.

His mother was in isolation as she was the primary contact of the minister. The minister was discharged after undergoing treatment and resumed his office. Earlier, referring to the rising number of COVID19 cases in the state, he said "God alone can save us."