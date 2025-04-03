Karnataka High Court Bars Bike Taxis; State Given Three Months to Frame Guidelines

In a significant setback for bike taxi services, the Karnataka High Court ruled on Wednesday that bike taxi aggregators such as Rapido, Uber, and Ola must halt their operations in the state. The court directed the state government to establish specific guidelines under the Motor Vehicles Act before these services can resume. The government has been given a three-month deadline to create the necessary rules.

The court has instructed the Transport Department to ensure that all bike taxi services cease operations within six weeks. This ruling directly affects bike taxi aggregators, including major players like Rapido, Uber, and Ola, who must comply with the order until the government formalizes its regulatory framework.

The court's order emphasized that the Transport Department cannot register motorcycles as transport vehicles or issue contract carriage permits for bike taxis until the appropriate regulations are established.

A spokesperson from Rapido responded to the judgment, stating: “The Karnataka High Court has directed aggregators to stop bike taxi operations within six weeks and has ensured that no adverse actions are taken during this period. As a company founded in Karnataka, Rapido is concerned about the livelihoods of thousands of bike taxi captains and will explore legal remedies once the detailed order is made available.”

This ruling marks a critical juncture for the bike taxi industry in Karnataka, as it underscores the need for clear regulatory measures before such services can operate legally in the state.