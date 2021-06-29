Karnataka High Court Gives Strict Directions To The State Regarding Midday Meals, Black Fungus And Vaccination

The Karnataka state government has been instructed by the High Court to place on record measures that have been taken for extension of midday meal scheme to the students, even during the summer vacation.

These directions were given by a special bench of justice composed of chief justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and justice Arvind Kumar. This instruction was facilitated following the direction of the central government which gave the state power to utilize necessary funds. The bench of justice also said that with regards to the directions of the state government, there should not be any kind of obstruction for the state government to do so.

Mucormycosis:

The bench further asked the state government to submit a compliance report within the period of a week with regards to mucormycosis disease. This is to be done in view of launching an awareness campaign to spread information of the said disease, its spread, nature and causes.

This decision has been taken by the bench as the state has noted a steady increase in the number of mucormycosis cases, reaching up to 247 deaths and 3,086 cases till 23rd June.

Vaccinating the disabled:

The bench of justice additionally asked the state government for the submission of a report stating how many people with benchmark disabilities have been vaccinated yet. The state has, however, claimed that 53% of the people with benchmark disabilities above the age of 18 have been vaccinated by now.