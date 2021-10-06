Karnataka High Court Has Issued Notice To Former Judge Regarding Bribery

On October 1, the Karnataka high court served notice to former judge after a case was submitted against her for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs. 8.50 crore to a person to secure the governorship.



A single-judge panel chaired by Justice Krishna S Dixit delivered the notice while hearing a petition filed by attorney NP Amrutesh. Objections from the office are overruled. The learned AGA is asked to accept the respondent's notice. It stated that Issue an urgent notice to respondent No. 4 (BS Indrakala).

The matter was brought to light after a man named Yuvaraj Swami was detained by Bengaluru police in December 2020 for allegedly defrauding multiple people out of crores of rupees by assuring them prestigious positions.

After his detention, former high court Judge B.S. Indrakala submitted a police report alleging that she had paid Yuvaraj figures of 3.7 crore and 4.5 crore on two separate occasions. After Yuvaraj pledged the governorship, the money were made. In the scam accusation, she also named another person. The former judge, on the other hand, claimed that Yuvaraj did not obtain her a job as promised, nor did he return the money she gave him to secure the job. Considering this, the petitioner, advocate NP Amrutesh, filed a police report on December 21 last year, highlighting the former judge's participation in the bribery affair.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the bench stated that the petitioner presented a representation to the police on January 16, 2021 conveying in detail the participation of Respondent No.4 and that the charges brought in her written information signed December 21, 2020 incriminate her and as such request police to inspect and take necessary measures.