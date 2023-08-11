Live
Karnataka: Husband murders wife over social media reels
Mandya, A husband's mounting frustration over his wife's penchant for creating her own Instagram reels took a tragic turn. In a shocking act, the husband allegedly murdered his wife before disposing of her body in Cauvery river.
The victim, 26-year-old Pooja, fell victim to a gruesome murder that has sent shockwaves through the community. The accused, Srinath (33), her husband, allegedly strangled her using a cord, unable to bear her obsession with creating and posting her own reels on social media platforms like Instagram and face book. Reports indicate that the accused was increasingly perturbed by Pooja's dedication to her mobile phone and her continuous involvement in making and sharing reels.
After murdering her at home in Mandyakoppalu village in Srirangapatna taluk the accused contacted the emergency helpline number 102 and surrendered himself to the authorities.
The couple, who had been together for nine years after falling in love and subsequently marrying, have a daughter. However, Pooja's deep-seated habit of creating social media reels, enraged husband killed wife and thrown the body with help of Poojas father Dore swamy . Arakere police registered a case and investigating.