Karnataka: Interim order to continue as High Court adjourns hearing till today

Bengaluru: Days after the Supreme Court rejected an urgent hearing on the hijab row, the Karnataka High Court's three-member bench adjourned the matter for Tuesday afternoon after resuming the hearing on Monday. Last week, in an interim order, the court had restrained students from wearing any 'religious garment' in classrooms of colleges wherever it is banned until a final order is given.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Dev Datt Kamat argued that wearing headscarves is an essential practice of the Islamic faith. He said that the Karnataka government order was a non-application of mind. "The government order is in the teeth of Article 25 and it is not legally sustainable," Kamat said.

He also insisted that Muslim women be allowed to wear hijab in public. On behalf of the girls of the government pre-university college in Udupi, who petitioned in favour of hijab, Kamat challenged the government order restricting the "use of any cloth that can disturb peace, harmony and, law and order".