Karnataka issues guidelines as 14-day lockdown kicks in

Bengaluru: The 14-day lockdown declared by the BS Yediyurappa government to break the chain of Covid-19 infections, came into effect from Tuesday night. Chief Minister Yediyurappa called the move a "close down" after a cabinet meeting on Monday afternoon.



"The virus is spreading aggressively across the State. It's worse than in Maharashtra and Delhi. From tomorrow, for 14 days, there will be strict measures in place across the State. Essential like groceries will be allowed to be purchased between 6 am and 10 am," he told reporters, adding that the manufacturing sector and essential services will continue. The Chief Minister also clarified that "transport services would not ply, but there would be no restrictions on the movement of goods and essential services."

The lockdown starting at 9 pm on Tuesday will be in force till 12 May. According to the new orders, schools, colleges, educational institutions, cinema halls, malls, gyms, sports complexes, theatres, hotels, restaurants, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, swimming pools, and similar places remain closed during 'Covid curfew', the State government said. Metro rail services also will remain closed, the order added.

Karnataka, and it's capital city Bengaluru, are in the middle of a health emergency affecting health care infrastructure forcing patients to wait for excruciatingly long hours to get oxygen, ventilator and ICU beds or even to get admitted to hospital. The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) recently recommended a 14-day lockdown to break the Covid chain. The State first tried curfew in major cities and towns and extended to weekends all over Karnataka without desired results, forcing it to go for complete lockdown.

However, students travelling for exams are permitted to use admission tickets as a travel pass. There will be no restrictions on movement of people going for Covid-19 test and vaccination.

Public and private buses, passenger vehicles, metro rail will not be permitted during the lockdown. Intra, inter-State movement of passenger vehicles will be permitted for emergencies. There will be no restrictions on agriculture activities, supply chain of essential goods, its manufacturing wholesale, retail, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies shall be allowed to operate.

Shops which come under essential commodities like food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish and animal fodder will be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 am. Hospitals and pharmacies will be open.

"All industries, industrial establishments and production units other than related to garment manufacturing are permitted to operate adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour," the order said.

Banks, ATMs, insurance offices, e-commerce companies, all facilities are in the supply chain of essential goods. Cold storage, warehousing will also function during this period, the order stated. Construction, manufacturing, agriculture, medical sectors will continue to operate during this period. However, all social, political, cultural/ religious functions (other gatherings and large congregations) will be prohibited.

All religious places/ places of worship will remain closed to the public. However, all personnel engaged in the service of the place of worship shall continue to perform their rituals and duties without involving any visitors. Flights and trains scheduled will continue to operate during the lockdown and the tickets will act as a pass for movement of persons by taxis, cab aggregators and auto rickshaws to board flights and trains.

Hotels, restaurants and hospitality services can provide takeaway and home delivery services. Though swimming pools will remain shut, "only those swimming pools approved by the Swimming Federation of India will be opened for sports persons for training purposes only," the order reads.

The government offices and departments dealing with health, municipal administration, district administration, medical education, police, civil defence, defence, fire and emergency services, water, electricity and sanitation will function normally. The offices functioning under the government of India such as defence, defence PSUs, armed police forces, public utilities such as petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG, power generation and disaster management will also function.

Reserve Bank of India, banks, RBI regulated financial markets, and microfinance institutions can operate with bare minimum staff. The Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme will be allowed and so will be the operations of homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, destitutes and women.

Marriages should not have more than 50 persons while cremation or funeral should not have more than five persons.