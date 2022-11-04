Karnataka makes tracking devices mandatory for transport vehicles

Bengaluru: Emergency panic buttons and location tracking devices have been made mandatory for all public and private transport vehicles in Karnataka. The decision was taken by the state cabinet on Thursday to "ensure the safety of passengers, especially women and children".

The move is expected to contribute significantly to safety on the highways as the GPS devices will alert the authorities of any overspeeding vehicles.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, state Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said that 6.8 lakh vehicles will come under the ambit of the project to be implemented with support of the Central government.

"60 per cent of the funding will be provided by the Central government, and the state government will bear the remaining costs," Madhuswamy elaborated, adding that one of the aims of the initiative is to curb crimes against women.

Once the project is implemented, the government will centrally monitor the vehicles. This will also enable the government to clamp down on tax evaders and misuse of transport permits, the minister asserted.