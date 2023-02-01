  • Menu
Karnataka man goes missing after raping, impregnating minor daughter

A man has gone missing in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district after he raped and impregnated his 13-year-old daughter, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the limits of Jewargi police station.

According to the police, the victim went for a medical examination after she vomited continuously.

During the examination, it came to light that she was pregnant and when questioned about it, the girl stated that her father had been raping her.

The Jewargi police have launched a hunt for the perpetrator.

