Karnataka Police Department Initiated Recruitment Of Special Reserve Sub-inspector And Indian Reserve Battalion For Transgender People

The Karnataka State Police (KSP) has made the initial move, inviting men, women, and transgenders to apply for the position of special reserve sub-inspector in the KSRP and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB). The initiative has been applauded by a lot of people especially the transgender community as it is believed that these steps always helps to bring normalcy in the society.



The announcement on Monday is the very first time a government department in Karnataka has invited transgender people to apply. The deadline to apply for the 70 positions is January 18. Regarding a landmark ruling by the Karnataka High Court in July this year, Karnataka has become the first state to set aside jobs in public employment for transgender people.

Following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed last year by Sangama, a city-based NGO and rights group, and social activist Nisha Gulur, expressed by senior advocate BT Venkatesh that the High Court in July 2021 demanded one percent horizontal reservation for transgender people in all sections. He further mentioned and applauded the step as this is the first time in India that a government has announced that transgender people will be treated equally in recruiting.The court's order to provide reservations was commendable.



NGOs has also praised Karnataka police, while Sangama applauded the KSP for accepting applications from transgender people. They thanked the state police for bringing this courageous step as an organisation that has been majorly disempowered and stigmatised who are treated unfairly on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity and enabling rights rooted work to encourage sexual and gender minorities for over multiple years.

According to Rajesh Umadevi, executive director of Sangama, other organisations should draw an inspiration from the court and provide livelihood possibilities to everybody as intended in the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the non-profit organisation has urged all eligible members of the transgender community to grab and take advantage of the opportunity.