Karnataka Police Formed Seven Teams To Nab Acid Attacker

According to sources, the Karnataka Police have formed seven units to find the man who flung acid on a woman for denying his marriage proposal. The police had previously organized three teams, which were later expanded to five. Nagesh, the alleged perpetrator, has been missing since April 28th, the day of the incident. Police teams have even traveled to neighboring states in search of the suspects.



Police Commissioner Kamal Pant stated that the accused would be detained by Saturday evening. In connection with the case, the accused's older brother and parents have been held by the police. They've also detained an additional 20 people.

In the meantime, hospital sources claimed the sufferer was recovering well and responding well to therapy. She was being treated in the intensive care unit. The person will also experience less pain following the skin transplanting procedure. According to sources, the skin will grow in 2 to 3 weeks. Donors collect the skin, which is then tested and kept at the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

The acid attack on the woman was attempted on April 28 by accused Nagesh, who was infuriated after being rejected by the victim. In the morning, the accused stayed in the auto until she arrived at her workplace in Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte neighborhood. The accused approached her with an acid container as she stood outside waiting for the office to open. He pursued the victim and splashed acid on her as she tried to flee.

According to hospital sources, skin transplantation procedures will begin on Monday. The victim's injured skin is expected to regrow normally following the transplant. According to the authorities, the accused attended the same SSLC school as the victim (Class 10). Students and teachers from Hegganahalli's Nisarga school organized a protest, demanding that the perpetrators be arrested immediately.

K.Sudhakar, the Karnataka Health Minister, paid a visit to the acid attack victim at the hospital and assured him of free treatment. He further stated that once she recovers, the government will find her suitable employment. Murugesh Nirani, the Minister for Large and Medium Industries, has also pledged the government's full support to the victim's family.