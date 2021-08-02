Top
Karnataka: RT-PCR report mandatory for wildlife safari

RT-PCR report mandatory for wildlife safari (Representational image)

The district administration made RTPCR report mandatory for wildlife safari in Bandipura and K Gudi in Biligiri Ranganatha Temple (BRT) sanctuary.

Chamarajanagar: The district administration made RTPCR report mandatory for wildlife safari in Bandipura and K Gudi in Biligiri Ranganatha Temple (BRT) sanctuary. The deputy commissioner Dr M R Ravi issued an order on Monday and imposed tough guidelines to prevent spread of Covid infection in district.

According to the order, RTPCR negative report obtained within 72 hours is must to stay in lodges, home stays, resorts and hotels, forest guest houses and for safari till August 15 next.

Entry for Bharachukki falls and Hogenakal falls was banned on Saturday and Sunday. All the temples including famous Male Mahadeshwara temple will be closed on Saturday and Sunday . All the food distribution, (Dasoha ) Special poojas , sevas , hair tonsuring has stopped till August 15.

