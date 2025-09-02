Karnataka RTC to run 90 special buses to Kerala for Onam

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate nearly 90 special bus services from Bengaluru to various districts in Kerala this week to handle the heavy rush on account of Onam.

The services will run between September 2 and 4, with return trips scheduled for September 7, providing major relief to Malayali passengers who had been struggling to secure tickets to travel to Kerala.

The announcement followed the intervention of AICC General Secretary and Alappuzha MP KC Venugopal, who raised the matter with Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Acting on his request, the corporation issued orders sanctioning the special services.

According to KSRTC, buses will depart from Mysuru Road Bus Stand and Shantinagar BMTC Bus Station, with premium services operating from Shantinagar.

Services are scheduled to Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Cherthala, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kottayam, and other key towns across Kerala.

The move comes amid widespread complaints that private operators have been charging exorbitant fares and still failing to meet demand.

With train tickets sold out well in advance, the official services are expected to offer passengers a safe and affordable alternative.

One such special service will leave Shantinagar on September 4 at 8.15 p.m. and arrive in Alappuzha at 7.50 a.m. the next day.

The return service from Alappuzha to Bengaluru is scheduled for September 7 at 7.35 p.m., reaching the city the following morning.

Tickets can be booked online through m.kstrtc.in.

The corporation will operate its premium "Airavat Club Class" AC semi-sleeper buses for these routes.

To encourage booking, KSRTC has also announced concessions of a five per cent discount for groups of four travelling together and a 10 per cent discount for passengers purchasing tickets for a round trip.

Passengers travelling home for Onam, especially from Bengaluru to Alappuzha and adjoining districts, are expected to benefit significantly from these additional services.

The move has been welcomed as timely and practical, ensuring smoother festive travel.

Kerala is on the brink of Onam- the traditional harvest festival of the state, with the three key Onam days starting from Thursday.

All educational institutions in Kerala have been closed and will open again on September 10.