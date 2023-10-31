Live
- PM Modi participates in event marking culmination of Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign
- Human activities making Earth’s air, soil and freshwater 'saltier': Study
- Zee Kutumbam Awards Part-2 will showcase a Night of Heartwarming Moments and Outstanding Performances
- LB Nagar BRS candidates meets walkers association in Mansoorabad division
- What is Halloween and why is it celebrated in India? Origins, traditions and celebration ideas
- BRS, BJP looted Rs 1 lakh crore in Kaleshwaram project: Rahul Gandhi
- SC issues notice to Centre on Umar Khalid's plea challenging validity of UAPA
- Death toll in ArcelorMittal Temirtau mining company fire rises to 45
- Delhi court acquits daughters of former IAS officer in disproportionate assets case
- Immune confusion behind severe dengue fever in children: Study
Just In
Karnataka shocker: Son attempts to rape mother, kills her
In a shocking incident, a man in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district attempted to rape his mother and went on to kill her, police said on Tuesday, adding that he has been arrested.
Dakshina Kannada, (Karnataka): In a shocking incident, a man in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district attempted to rape his mother and went on to kill her, police said on Tuesday, adding that he has been arrested.
The incident occurred in Kondela village of Mulki talukhad on October 26 and came to light when neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the the victim's house after three days and informed the police.
The victim was identified as Ratna Shetty, 62, and the accused son as Raviraj Shetty.
According to police, after the gruesome acts, he had absconded after locking the house.
The local Bajpe police station personnel had arrested the accused and after being questioned, he had confessed that he had attempted to rape his mother on the night of October 26 and when she resisted, he had strangulated her to death.