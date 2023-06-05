Karnataka State Budget Session Approaches Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Sets Agenda

Bengaluru: In a media interaction held on Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also oversees the finance portfolio, announced that the state budget session is scheduled to commence on July 3rd. Anticipation is building as the Chief Minister confirmed that he will present the budget on Friday, July 7th, following the governor's address.

The absence of preliminary meetings poses a challenge in accurately determining the size of the upcoming budget. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that the previous BJP government had presented a budget of more than 3 lakh crore before the elections. As stakeholders eagerly await the budget presentation, the exact financial allocations and policies remain under wraps.

In a recent video conference meeting with deputy commissioners from all districts across the state, the Chief Minister said he emphasized the need to prioritize measures that prevent damage to both public property and individuals due to heavy rainfall.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also directed officials to ensure the timely availability of essential resources for farmers. Specifically, he has urged them to take appropriate steps to guarantee that farmers receive an adequate supply of fertilizers and pesticides without any delay.

As part of the broader agenda, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah disclosed that the cabinet will engage in discussions surrounding the potential withdrawal of the Cow Slaughter Act.