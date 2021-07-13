Karnataka State Open University to launch 11 new courses says VC Prof S. Vidyashankar

Mysuru: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) will launch 11 new courses this academic year, said its Vice Chancellor Prof S. Vidyashankar.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he elaborated the steps being initiated to promote the university to mark its 25th anniversary.

He said a panel of experts from UGC has agreed to the proposal submitted by KSOU to start new courses. Only the official letter from the UGC is awaited. He said that the MSc in Botany, Zoology, Food Science and Information Technology, BSc (General), BSc Information Technology and Home Science, MA Telugu and Education will be launched in addition to the 42 courses being offered by the university.

According to Vidyashankar, the UGC has invited applications from universities to start new courses and KSOU will apply to start five more courses including MSW and BSW. The open university is gaining popularity with more students showing keenness to join courses.

He said 22,000 students joined various courses in July 2020, and 7,000 in January this year. He expressed the hope that the number of students would exceed 40,000 this academic year.