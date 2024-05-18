Vikranth & Chandni Chowdary’s ‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’ gets a grand launch

Producers Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Nirvi Hariprasad Reddy have officially kicked off their latest cinematic venture, "Santhana Prapthirasthu," promising audiences an immersive journey into the world of music and family drama. Headlined by Vikranth and Chandni Chowdary, the film's formal inauguration took place today in Hyderabad under the banners of Madhura Entertainment and Nirvi Arts, with director Sanjeev Reddy steering the ship.

What sets "Santhana Prapthirasthu" apart is its screenplay, crafted by the acclaimed Sheikh Dawood Ji, renowned for his work on blockbuster hits. At the launch event, esteemed producer Ambika Krishna and Vasudha Foundation Chairman Mantena Venkata Ramaraju graced the occasion, symbolizing the commencement of an exciting new chapter in Telugu cinema.

Director Sanjeev Reddy described the film as a musical family drama with a universal appeal, promising to touch hearts across all age groups. With filming set to begin on the 8th of next month in Hyderabad and Warangal, "Santhana Prapthirasthu" is poised to captivate audiences with its blend of entertainment and meaningful storytelling.

The ensemble cast, featuring Vikranth, Chandini Chowdary, Vennela Kishore, and others, ensures a stellar cinematic experience that promises to resonate with audiences far and wide.