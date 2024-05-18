Live
‘Silk Saree’ set to charm audience on 24th May
Get ready for an enchanting cinematic experience as the much-awaited romantic love story, "Silk Saree," is all set to grace the silver screen grandly on the 24th of this month. Starring an ensemble cast of talented actors including Vasudev Rao, Reeva Chaudhary, and Preeti Goswami, this film is poised to steal hearts with its captivating storyline.
The excitement surrounding "Silk Saree" was palpable at the star-studded pre-release event held at Hyderabad's prestigious Prasad Labs. Esteemed guests such as Murali Mohan and Hero Srikanth added to the anticipation, elevating the buzz around the film's impending release. Producer Kamlesh Kumar expressed gratitude to all present and voiced his optimism for the film's success.
Director T. Nagender exuded excitement as he discussed the unique plot of "Silk Saree," assuring audiences of an entertaining experience that transcends genres. Lead actors Vasudev Rao and Reva Chaudhary also shared their enthusiasm and appreciation for being part of this remarkable project.
Backed by an exceptional technical team including director T. Nagender and music director Varikuppala Yadagiri, "Silk Saree" promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic journey. With its blend of romance, drama, and stellar performances, the film is poised to leave an indelible mark on audiences' hearts.