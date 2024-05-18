Live
Just In
Two children killed in unexploded ordnance blast in Afghanistan
Two children were confirmed dead while another was injured after an unexploded device went off in north Afghanistan's Balkh province, a statement by the provincial police said on Saturday.
Kabul: Two children were confirmed dead while another was injured after an unexploded device went off in north Afghanistan's Balkh province, a statement by the provincial police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred in the province's Balkh district when the children found a device and were playing with it on Friday afternoon.
The device that was left over from past wars exploded, killing two kids on the spot and injuring another, the statement added, Xinhua news agency reported.
Similarly, following a blast of an unexploded ordnance, a child was killed in western Afghanistan's Badghis province on Friday.
The war-ravaged Afghanistan is reportedly one of the most landmine-contaminated countries in the world, with dozens of people, mostly children, being killed and maimed every month.