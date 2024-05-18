  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Two children killed in unexploded ordnance blast in Afghanistan

Two children killed in unexploded ordnance blast in Afghanistan
x
Highlights

Two children were confirmed dead while another was injured after an unexploded device went off in north Afghanistan's Balkh province, a statement by the provincial police said on Saturday.

Kabul: Two children were confirmed dead while another was injured after an unexploded device went off in north Afghanistan's Balkh province, a statement by the provincial police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the province's Balkh district when the children found a device and were playing with it on Friday afternoon.

The device that was left over from past wars exploded, killing two kids on the spot and injuring another, the statement added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Similarly, following a blast of an unexploded ordnance, a child was killed in western Afghanistan's Badghis province on Friday.

The war-ravaged Afghanistan is reportedly one of the most landmine-contaminated countries in the world, with dozens of people, mostly children, being killed and maimed every month.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X