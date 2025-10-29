Live
- Amazon to Cut About 14,000 Corporate Jobs as AI Drives Big Shift
- Textile, shrimp stocks surge following Trump's comments on India-US trade deal
- UPI transactions in India jump 35 pc in H1 2025, touch Rs 143 lakh crore: Report
- Thamma Box Office Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark, Nears Munjya’s Record
- India’s Cold Chain scheme reduces post-harvest losses, boosts farmers’ incomes
- FinX Launches India’s 1st National Mutual Fund Olympiad in Partnership with HSBC , Axis and BFSI Sector Skill Council of India
- PM Modi to visit Gujarat on Oct 30–31, to participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations
- India to Host Mumbai Climate Week in February 2026
- Cloud-seeding activity in Delhi put on hold due to low moisture, says IIT Kanpur
- Mother and son electrocuted, villagers blame power department for negligence
Karnataka State police ranked No. 1 in India Justice Report
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lauded the state’s police force for bringing pride to Karnataka, saying, “The efficiency of the police department brings a good name to the government. The India Justice Report ranking Karnataka Police at No. 1 is a matter of great pride for the state.”
