Karnataka to increase Covid beds in Mysuru

Mysuru: Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar held a meeting with district officials on Monday on measures to be taken to control coronavirus spread during Dasara festivities in Mysuru.

Additional chief secretary of health department Dr Javed Akhthar, Covid war-room in-charge Manish Moudgil, Mysuru deputy commissioner Ms Rohini Sindhuri and others participated in the meeting.

"Based on the advice of technical advisory committee we have decided to stream live Dasara events through electronic and social media, to prevent the spread of the virus," the minister said. "We are adding 428 more beds and increasing the bed strength to 3500 in Mysuru.

We are also planning to do 3,000 to 4,000 Covid 19 tests per day in Mysuru by adding more labs," he said.