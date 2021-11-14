Karnataka to witness heavy rainfall till Nov 18: IMD

New Delhi: Kerala, parts of Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are set to witness heavy rainfall till November 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

A fresh Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra-Goa coasts around November 17.

As per the IMD bulletin, Kerala, south Coastal Karnataka and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness "very heavy rainfall" from November 15 to 18.

Tamil Nadu, south interior and coastal Karnataka and Kerala are likely to witness heavy rainfall from November 15 to 17.

Goa is also likely to receive heavy rainfall on November 15-16.

Also, heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha on November 16 and 17.

The IMD predicted that sea condition will be rough to very rough over Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during November 14-15, over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal during November 16-18 and along and off Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha and north Tamil Nadu coasts on November 17 and 18. Issuing alert to the fishermen, the IMD advised them not to venture into Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on November 14 and 15, over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal during November 16-18.

The IMD also advised the fishermen to not venture out along and off Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha and north Tamil Nadu coasts on November 17 and 18.

"Fishermen out at sea in the above areas of Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea are advised to return to coast by November 15," the IMD said.