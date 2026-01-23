Karnataka Tourism takes a new step into central India

After the successful conduct of family tour programmes to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the Karnataka Tourism Society (KTS) has taken another significant step to expand Karnataka’s tourism presence by reaching out to the Central Indian travel market through a focused B2B Roadshow Series.

The roadshow will be held from January 27-31, covering five important cities — Indore (27 Jan), Nagpur (28 Jan), Aurangabad (29 Jan), Nashik (30 Jan), and Pune (31 Jan). The objective is to build direct business connections with travel agents, tour operators, and hospitality partners, and to promote Karnataka as a diverse, all-season destination.

The initiative is being led by K Syama Raju, President of Karnataka Tourism Society, with S Mahalingaiah (Vice President), Jagadeesh ( Secretary), and G K Shetty (Treasurer) coordinating the programme. Executive Committee members Ayappa Somaiah, K Radhakrishna Holla, B D Prabhushankar, S N K Chidambara, and S Vijaya Kumar are actively involved in planning and outreach activities.

Tourism today is not only about increasing visitor numbers; it is about strengthening local economies, creating employment, and promoting cultural exchange. In this context, B2B platforms play a crucial role, as real partnerships are built through direct interaction rather than advertisements alone.

Today’s travellers seek meaningful experiences rather than just sightseeing. Promoting eco-tourism, rural tourism, wildlife experiences, and wellness travel will be key to Karnataka’s future tourism strategy. Initiatives like this roadshow help position the state not just as a destination, but as a complete travel experience.

Building on the confidence gained from the Tamil Nadu and Kerala family tours, Karnataka Tourism Society is now looking toward Central India as a promising source market.