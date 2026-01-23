A ocean of change is coming to Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cried from the stage at a rally in Thiruvananthapuram moment. In a major assault on the' Left ecosystem' in Kerala, he said corruption by both the LDF and UDF will end if BJP is suggested to power, pertaining to the party's palm in the Thiruvananthapuram civic pates history.

"You have seen only two sides so far in Kerala. The LDF and the UDF. They have destroyed Kerala by turns. There is a third side also. The side of development and good governance. The side of the BJP," he added, attacking both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) for corruption, misgovernance and appeasement politics.

LDF and the UDF refer to the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front respectively. The BJP has been sluggishly but Sabarimala probe Modi ki guarantee in Kerala and situating itself as the volition to the two aged players.

" Their flags are different, but their docket is the same. The agenda of full corruption and zero accountability. Full communalism and zero responsibility. People sitting in power know this. They know that they will come to BJP Kerala politics power after five or 10 years. The government changes but the system remains the same. This time, you have to form a pro-people, pro-development government. BJP and NDA will do that," he said.