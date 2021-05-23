Karnataka trade body seeks sops for Covid-hit businesses

Bengaluru: Reeling under the impact of the extended lockdown across the State, the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has sought concessions from the State government to the business community suffering mounting losses.

"We urge the State government to waive fixed charges on power levied by State-run distributors on all industrial and commercial establishments, which are reeling under the Covid-induced lockdown that has been extended till June 7," said FKCCI president Perikal Sundar in a statement here.

The trade body also asked the government to defer payment of current and water bills by three months till August 31, as trading and business activities have come to a standstill due to the lockdown imposed since April 27 to contain the virus spread in the pandemic's second wave. "The State government should reduce property taxes and license fee by 50 per cent to all industries and commercial firms and defer their payment by three months," reiterated Sundar.

Though positive cases have declined since the lockdown was imposed, the number of active cases and fatalities continue to be high across the State despite containment measures. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday extended the lockdown by 14 days from May 24 to June 7. "The State government should reimburse salaries and wages paid to employees by traders, manufacturers, businesses and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for 3 months," demanded Sundar. Alternatively, the government should credit Rs 10,000 per month in the bank accounts of all employees working in the private sector, as a financial package, said the statement. Though the lockdown has been further extended, the trade body said industries should be allowed to resume functioning from May 24, at least in Bengaluru, where Covid cases have declined during the last 10 days.

"The Agriculture Producers Market Committee's (APMC) yards and businesses should be allowed to function from 6am to 6pm from May 24 to recover from the losses they have suffered due to the lockdown," Sundar said.