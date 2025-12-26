Karnataka University plans drone survey to reclaim and protect encroached land

Dharwad: Karnataka University (KUVEMPU University), one of the prestigious universities in the state, has initiated a major exercise to identify, reclaim, and protect hundreds of acres of land allegedly encroached upon over the years. The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. A.M. Khan, has announced plans to conduct a scientific survey using modern technology, including drones, and ensure that the university’s land is fenced and safeguarded during his tenure.

The university currently owns around 880 acres of land spread across various locations in and around Dharwad. However, protecting this vast property has emerged as a major challenge for the administration. According to university officials, several portions of Karnataka University land have been encroached upon, with buildings and other structures allegedly constructed illegally. In some instances, when university authorities attempted to reclaim these lands, they reportedly faced resistance and disputes from local occupants.

Soon after assuming office, Vice-Chancellor Prof. A.M. Khan, himself an alumnus of the university, resolved to take firm action to protect all university assets. He has made it clear that reclaiming encroached land and securing university property will be a top priority during his term. Given that the university’s land holdings are scattered across multiple locations rather than being concentrated in a single area, the task of identifying boundaries and fencing the land has become complex.

To address this challenge, the university has decided to conduct a detailed and scientific land survey using drone technology. Discussions have already been held with the Survey Department to carry out the process in a transparent and legally sound manner. Officials believe that a drone-based survey will accurately identify boundaries and help establish clear records, making it difficult for encroachers to dispute the findings.

Speaking on the issue, Prof. A.M. Khan said that the university plans to issue a tender to a private agency to conduct the survey, with a timeline of two months for completion. “We will involve officials from the Assistant Director of Land Records (ADLR) department and complete the entire process through proper documentation. We suspect encroachment on several parcels of land, and this scientific survey will help us clearly demarcate our property,” he said.

Once the survey is completed, the university plans to initiate fencing and other protective measures to prevent further encroachment. The administration hopes that the use of modern technology and official records will minimize conflicts and ensure long-term protection of Karnataka University’s valuable land assets.

The move has been welcomed by many stakeholders, who see it as a necessary step to safeguard public educational property and prevent further loss of university land.