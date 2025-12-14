Karnataka urged to scale up ABC, ARV programmes

Bengaluru: Students for Streeties, a student-led organisation, on Saturday urged the Karnataka government to scale up scientific dog population management through ABC and ARV programmes across the state, instead of investing heavily in dog shelters.

The appeal was made at a press conference here attended by representatives of animal welfare organisations and student groups, including All Paws Community, Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre (CARE) and Citizens for Animal Birth Control (ABC).

Actor Pooja Gandhi, through a video message, felicitated the Students for Streeties campaign and appealed to the Government of Karnataka to strictly implement the ABC programme. Speakers said Bengaluru has remained free of human rabies due to strong systems such as a rabies helpline, ring vaccination and sustained ABC efforts.

They stressed that community care giving, coupled with robust ABC and Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) programmes, is the most effective and humane way to address dog bites and rabies. The panel referred to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s recent post on X reiterating the need to follow the ABC Rules, 2023, and avoid impounding dogs.

They appealed to the state government to file an affidavit in the court, committing to statewide ABC implementation and developing a model on the lines of Bengaluru’s programme.

They also said they would seek meetings with the chief minister and chief secretary, urging the government not to spend crores on shelters and instead tackle the issue at nearly one-tenth of the cost through proven ABC and ARV measures.