Karnataka will receive 20,000 doses of Covaxin soon, says minister Sudhakar

Bengaluru: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K. Sudhakar on Wednesday said the State would receive 20,000 doses of Covaxin soon.

"The only difference between Covaxin and Covishield is while the latter has 5 ml of vaccine in a vial, the former has 10 ml of vaccine in each vial. One vial is enough to vaccinate 20 people. Both the vaccines will be given in the State and there is no choice for any."

According to the reports, the Central government has issued guidelines prioritising districts and staff to be given the vaccination. All districts will get the vaccine to inaugurate the vaccination drive on January 16.

Minister Sudhakar also congratulated the newly-inducted ministers and said "some of the leaders could not make it to the list, but they will be given suitable positions in the party. Our government is working transparently and taking all the schemes to the doorstep of the beneficiaries. There will be unhappiness when a cabinet is expanded, but it's a part of the exercise."