Karnataka Yet to Sign Key Agreement for PMAY-2.0, Faces Criticism

Mangaluru: The Karnataka government has come under fire for not signing the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) required to implement the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0, a central scheme aimed at providing affordable housing to urban poor. The issue came to light following a parliamentary question raised by Captain Brijesh Chowta.

In his statement, Captain Chowta alleged that the state government’s inaction is politically motivated. "The Congress government in Karnataka is depriving the poor of a chance to benefit from this central initiative. While 29 states and union territories have signed the MoA, Karnataka remains an exception," he said on 5 December.

According to a written reply from the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, the MoA is a prerequisite for states and UTs to implement PMAY-U 2.0. It mandates states to agree to specific reforms outlined in the scheme and initiate a demand survey to identify beneficiaries, which is then submitted for approval and sanctioning of houses.

The guidelines stipulate that beneficiaries must belong to economically weaker sections (EWS), low-income groups (LIG), or middle-income groups (MIG) living in urban areas and without a permanent house anywhere in the country. The scheme prioritises women, widows, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, transgender individuals, and vulnerable groups like street vendors, sanitation workers, and construction labourers.

"The Karnataka government must stop politicising the issue and take immediate steps to sign the MoA," Captain Chowta urged. "The scheme offers hope to women and other vulnerable groups by ensuring they have a roof over their heads, and it is unacceptable for the state to delay its implementation."

Chowta also criticised the state government for what he called “unscientific schemes” that drain resources while failing to utilise opportunities to benefit from central initiatives.

Scheme Highlights

PMAY-U 2.0 aims to provide affordable housing with a special focus on inclusivity. Key provisions include:

Eligibility: Families from EWS, LIG, and MIG categories in urban areas, with no permanent housing, are eligible.

Priority Groups: Women, widows, senior citizens, transgender individuals, and those from marginalised communities receive preference.

Joint Ownership: Houses built under the scheme must be registered in the name of the female head of the household or jointly with the male head, except in cases where no adult female member is present.

Focus Areas: Groups such as street vendors, sanitation workers, and artisans are targeted under various verticals, including PM SVANidhi and PM Vishwakarma schemes.

The Karnataka government’s delay in signing the agreement has drawn widespread criticism, raising concerns about the potential impact on urban poor populations awaiting housing assistance.