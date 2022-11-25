Karnataka's Private Schools Want To Draft Their Own Textbooks

A 1995 petition contesting certain aspects of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983 has been heard by the High Court of Karnataka, but decision has not yet been rendered. The State government's prescription of curriculum and the reserve for staff appointments in unaided schools are among the regulations being contested.



Following the government's failure to oppose, the HC reserved the matter for judgement on Thursday.

Private schools in Karnataka have written to the state's high court to request, among other things and asking permission from the authority to draft their own textbooks

The Karnataka Unaided Schools Managements' Association (KUSMA) Section 5 read with section 41(3), is responsible for mandateling reservation in the subject of employment of teaching and non-teaching personnel in private unaided schools.

It has requested that this Section be declared unconstitutional and be repealed. Additionally, the petition requests that the State government not enforce the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education, which requires that seats be reserved for underprivileged groups and members of poorer parts of society in private unaided schools.

The same Act's Section 7(1)(f) is also contested. According to the petition, private institutions of higher learning should be free to "select an appropriate charge structure and not be subject to a rigid and stereotyped fee system imposed by the government."

On Thursday, the case was scheduled for hearing before the division bench of Justices Alok Aradhe and Vishwajit Shetty.

K V Dhananjay, a KUSMA supporter, brought up the recent Savarkar dispute in government textbooks in Karnataka. He further stated that even Sikh schools are unable to teach about the 1984 Sikh riots. A ruling has been reserved in this case.