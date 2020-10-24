KARP mounted company completes century sans show

Mysuru: With just two days to go for world famous Dasara jumbo savari procession at Mysuru Palace premises on 26 October, along with Dasara elephants, and English/Western police band, two platoons of KARP (Karnataka Armed Reserve Police) mounted company, who will escort the golden howdah, participated in the second day of final rehearsals at the palace on Friday morning. The personnel of KARP mounted company unit, which has turned 100 years old, have been commanding and escorting the golden howdah for 43rd year. Due to the Covid -19 pandemic, they have not been able to celebrate their centenary year in a grand manner.



On Friday morning, even as Western police band led by band master B Manjunath and stick major Praveen Kumar played 'Bharath ki jawaan' music on their musical instruments, veteran elephant Abhimanyu who will carry 750-kg golden howdah in the procession, arrived in all majesty at the podium in front of the palace.

As part of rehearsal for savari procession when Chief Minister will offer floral tribute to Goddess Chamundeswari from the podium, City Armed Reserve Police DCP Shivaraj symbolically offered floral tributes from the podium to acclimatize Abhimanyu for the occasion on Friday. Soon after that, the National Anthem was played by English band offering national salute to the Goddess. As part of another rehearsal, seven cannon shots were fired at Maramma temple from brass barrels to prepare the ritual elephants and horses for the event on On Vijayadashami, when 21 cannon shots will be fired from the same place. Soon after mounted commandant KARP M G Nagaraju led the parade, and one platoon of 12 mounted cops led by reserve sub inspector (RSI) R Suresh moved in the front.

Abhimanyu flanked by female elephants Vijaya on right and Cauvery on left side marched forward as western police band played 'Sare Jahaan se achcha'. And another platoon of 12 mounted cops led by Ningaiah moved behind Abhimanyu. In the procession on Vijayadashami, it is only after Gopi as Nishaane elephant, Vikrama as Nauphat elephant and five cultural troupes, tableaux proceed, Abhimanyu escorted by these two mounted cops will arrive and pass in the procession along with a pattada nagaswara troupe (percussion instrument artists).

The KARP mounted company unit whose platoons will escort the golden howdah in the procession has a history of 100 years. According to mounted commandant KARP M G Nagaraju, it was in 1920 the then Maharaja of Mysore, Sri Naalwadi Krishnaraj Wadiyar Bahadur formed the mounted police unit. And the unit was named His Highness Maharaja's bodyguard. Later it was named Mysore state police, Mysore state troupe, Mysore Armed Reserve police. In 1951 the horses in the Maharaja's bodyguard were used for the MARP. Later the unit was renamed KARP (Karnataka Armed Reserve Police) mounted company, Mysuru. The mounted police riders practice tent pegging, show jumping and are also known for games, ceremonial parades and showmanship. KARP mounted cops or horse riders have won lot of prizes in national and international equestrian competitions. The mounted cop S G Maribashetty of the unit, had one won gold medals at the 1995 world police games held in Australia, and also at Indian police games in 2001.

Mounted cops are used for VVIP security, crowd control, traffic duty, night patrol and training of officers from Karnataka Police Academy and others. And they escort golden howdah carried by elephant in Dasara jumbo savari procession. And usually they also participate in torch light parade (event held in the evening on Vijayadashami day which is cancelled this year) at Bannimantap ground. They also usually presented equestrian shows including tent pegging and show jumping in torchlight parade which is very popular. And this unit has commanded the Dasara procession since 1977. The KARP mounted company unit of Mysuru currently has 48 horses, he said.

The building in which the head quarters of the unit is housed is also conserved as heritage structure on Lalitmahal road. Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar had laid the foundation stone for the building on 1 April 1918. The building was designed by Architect Flexure from Mumbai, and it was designed in Burnignham (London) style and constructed by one Cheluvachar. It has stables, administrative unit and a museum.





