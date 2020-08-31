Kateel tests positive for coronavirus

Mangaluru: Karnataka's ruling BJP president and the party's Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha member Nalin Kumar Kateel has been admitted to a private hospital here after testing positive for the coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

"Kateel is in a private hospital in the city on a doctor's advice for treatment after testing positive for Covid-19. He is asymptomatic," the party official told IANS.

Mangaluru is a port city on the west coast about 360km from Bengaluru in the southern state. "Though I have no symptoms, my Covid test has come positive. I have got admitted to a hospital on doctor's advice. I will recover fast with all your blessings and good wishes," tweeted Kateel in Kannada.

The three-time lawmaker also advised all who came in contact with him recently to undergo a Covid test and isolate at their home.

State Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, said he was saddened to know that Kateel tested positive for Covid.

"I pray to god that he recovers fast and get back to work," Sudhakar tweeted.