Live
- IPL 2025: MI sign Bairstow, Gleeson & Asalanka as replacements for Jacks, Rickleton and Bosch
- Six killed in road accident in Bengal's Nadia
- Tragic Electric Shock Deaths in Bengaluru During Heavy Rain
- 'Lilo & Stitch' trailer releases ahead of May 23
- IMD predicts widespread rains across AP and Telangana for three days
- Over 40 sheep, goats killed in lightning strike in J&K’s Ganderbal
- Punjab Police Bust ISI-Backed Terror Module, Arrest Six Babbar Khalsa Operatives
- mpox virus circulating in West Africa long before 2022 global outbreak: Study
- LSG's Digvesh gets one game suspension, SRH batter Abhishek fined 25 pc of match fees for on-field altercation
- Punjab Police bust terror module operated by foreign handlers
KCET 2025 Results Coming Soon! Find Out How to Check Your Score Before 25th May
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 results are set to be released soon! Check your score by 25th May on the official website. Learn how to download your scorecard and stay updated with the latest news.
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 results will be announced soon. Media reports say that the results will be available by 25th May on the official website karresults.nic.in. However, this is not confirmed yet.
The results will also be available on the websites kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka Higher Education Minister will announce the results in a press conference.
What is KCET?
KCET is a test for students who want to join engineering, pharmacy, and other professional courses in Karnataka colleges.
Official Websites for KCET Results 2025:
- karresults.nic.in
- kea.kar.nic.in
- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Steps to Download KCET 2025 Scorecard:
Go to the KCET website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the Admissions section and choose UGCET-2025.
Click on the link that says Download KCET Results 2025.
Enter your login details and click Submit.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Download and print your result for later use.