KCET 2025 Results Coming Soon! Find Out How to Check Your Score Before 25th May

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 results are set to be released soon! Check your score by 25th May on the official website. Learn how to download your scorecard and stay updated with the latest news.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 results will be announced soon. Media reports say that the results will be available by 25th May on the official website karresults.nic.in. However, this is not confirmed yet.

The results will also be available on the websites kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka Higher Education Minister will announce the results in a press conference.

What is KCET?

KCET is a test for students who want to join engineering, pharmacy, and other professional courses in Karnataka colleges.

Official Websites for KCET Results 2025:

  • karresults.nic.in
  • kea.kar.nic.in
  • cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Steps to Download KCET 2025 Scorecard:

Go to the KCET website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Admissions section and choose UGCET-2025.

Click on the link that says Download KCET Results 2025.

Enter your login details and click Submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and print your result for later use.



