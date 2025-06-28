Kempegowda led a life of Vishwamanava: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has lauded Bengaluru’s founder Kempegowda as a ‘Vishwamanava’.

Speaking at an event organised to celebrate the 516th birth anniversary of Kempegowda, he said, “Kempegowda was born a Vokkaliga but he lived a life of a ‘Vishwamanava’. He has left an indelible mark on our society.” He also laid the foundation stone for Kempegowda Bhavana and awarded Kempegowda awards.

“Bengaluru is making waves around the world, but we should not forget that Kempegowda was the one who laid the foundation for the modern Bengaluru. He spread the message of secularism by giving opportunities to all sections of the society.”

“I would like to send out a message to our community. Nobody seeks to be born in a particular community. Dharma must be part of politics, but politics has no place in dharma. Kempegowda belongs to all communities, he is an asset of the society.”

“Managing Benglauru is not an easy task. I have been trying to give the city a new shape keeping in mind the scale and size of the city. Tunnel road and elevated roads are getting ready. Projects worth over Rs one lakh are being planned for Bengaluru.”

“We are planning a new 60,000-seater stadium. A land parcel of 50 acres has been identified for the purpose. We are also fighting the garbage mafia. Our government is trying to do whatever it takes to develop the city,” he said.

“We should not forget three Ks- Kempegowda the founder of Bengaluru, Kengel Hanumanthaiah who built the Vidhana Soudha and SM Krishna who built the Vikasa Soudha,” he said.

“We got the approval of the Cabinet for five-acre land for Kempegowda Bhavana in just one week. We have allocated Rs 100 crore for the Kempegowda Bhavana, a few architects have submitted the design concepts. This will be brought to the attention of Sri Nirmalananda Swamiji,” he noted.

“When I was the Energy minister, we worked out the modalities for celebrating Kempegowda jayanthi.

Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji cleared the air about the exact date of Kempegowda’s birthday. This effort was the prelude to these celebrations today. I would like Kempegowda Jayanthi to be celebrated across the state,” he added.