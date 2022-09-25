KERC hikes power tariffs in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has increased power tariffs for the third time this year as a result of modifications made as part of Fuel Adjustment Charges (FAC), and residents of Karnataka will now have to pay more for electricity starting from October 1.

The order mandates that consumers of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), which serves Bengaluru City, will pay a 43-paisa surcharge per unit, while customers of the Mangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (MESCOM), will pay a 24-paisa surcharge per unit. Consumers of Hubballi Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (HESCOM), Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESCOM), and Gulbarga Electricity Supply Corporation Limited will all pay 35 paise more per unit (GESCOM).

The prices are valid from October 1, 2022, until March 31, 2023. The prices have increased, according to KERC officials, as a result of rising coal prices and other expenses. However, officials stated that if the accrued fuel charges are entirely recovered, the price hikes might be taken down. The KERC has increased electricity prices three times this year. It increased by an average of 35 paisa per unit in April and by 25 to 30 paisa per unit in June.