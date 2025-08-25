Khadar calls for strengthening Democracy

Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on Monday emphasised India’s civilisational depth as the “mother of democracy” while addressing lawmakers at the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Khader said India’s democratic traditions were not born in recent centuries but were deeply rooted in the country’s village republics and cultural practices that encouraged dialogue and collective decision-making. “Our civilisational ethos has always been about samanvaya (harmony) and sammati (consensus). Even the smallest of villages had institutions that valued collective wisdom,” he observed.

He added that the modern Indian Constitution has drawn from this long history of participatory traditions, giving representation to diverse voices while upholding the principles of equality and justice. “The world looks at India not only as the largest democracy but as a nation that has nurtured democratic ideals for thousands of years,” he noted.

The Speaker also underlined that India’s diversity is its strength and that democratic functioning requires accommodation and respect for differences. “We must always remind ourselves that democracy is not just about elections, but about dialogue, inclusiveness and responsibility,” he remarked.

Khader’s address received appreciation from members present, with several legislators acknowledging Karnataka’s strong parliamentary traditions.