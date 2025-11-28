Kharge hints at 'major decisions' after Delhi meet

Political developments within the Karnataka Congress reached a decisive stage on Saturday, with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge indicating that the party high command is ready to take a final call on the ongoing power-sharing tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Ahead of a crucial meeting scheduled at the Indira Congress Bhavan in Delhi, Kharge stated that he would hold discussions with “three to four important leaders” and arrive at a settlement soon.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Delhi, Kharge said the high command was fully seized of the situation. “Once I reach Delhi, I will call a few key leaders and talk to them. We will decide how to move forward. The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and others will be consulted, and everything will be settled,” he assured. He stressed that the high command was not a single individual but a collective team that takes decisions after due deliberation.

The Congress in Karnataka has been witnessing internal friction over leadership continuation and the alleged power-sharing formula that was reportedly discussed during the formation of the government in 2023. With both camps claiming their commitment to the party’s stability, the issue has now reached the national leadership for a final resolution.

According to party sources, today’s meeting in Delhi is expected to be a turning point. The session, to be chaired by Rahul Gandhi, will also include Kharge, general secretary K.C. Venugopal, and state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are likely to attend the meeting, with high-level discussions set to take place before any decision is formally announced.

Insiders suggest that the party is keen to end the prolonged uncertainty, especially as Lok Sabha poll setbacks and organisational challenges have increased the need for clarity in state leadership. The high command is expected to weigh various factors including governance stability, regional balance, electoral strategy and internal party cohesion before finalising its stance.

Sources also indicated that the Congress leadership wants to avoid a public showdown between the CM and DCM camps. By holding a closed-door meeting at the national level, the high command aims to present a unified front once the decision is taken.

With expectations running high in the state unit, the Congress is bracing for what many insiders describe as a “make-or-break” moment for the government’s internal equilibrium. All eyes are now on Delhi as the party prepares for what could be one of its most consequential decisions in recent months.