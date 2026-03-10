KSIC closure issue sparks debate in Assembly

Bengaluru: A heated exchange took place in the Legislative Assembly during the Question Hour on Monday over allegations that the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation may be shut down.

During the discussion, Opposition Leader R. Ashoka made a sarcastic remark about Housing and Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, saying that “he gives ₹3,000 as a tip when he visits a five-star hotel.”

The debate began after BJP MLA Srivatsa. asked how many sarees had been produced and sold by KSIC over the past three years and how much profit the corporation had earned. He also questioned the steps taken by the department to meet the growing demand for Mysuru silk sarees.

Responding to the query, the minister said that there is strong demand for Mysore Silk sarees, with people often standing in queues to buy them. He added that there is also significant demand through online platforms, but the government is considering limiting online sales to ensure more sarees are available for local buyers.

Intervening in the discussion, Ashoka criticised the government, stating that employees working in the corporation were being paid as little as ₹3,000 while the organisation had reportedly earned a profit of about ₹96 crore. He argued that instead of shutting down such a profitable institution, the government should focus on strengthening and developing it. Ashoka also questioned whether there was any hidden lobby behind the move and alleged that the government might be planning to import silk from China.

In response, the minister denied that he was boasting and said he had only presented facts related to the department.

He clarified that no land belonging to the corporation had been handed over and claimed that confusion had arisen due to incorrect information from officials.

During the exchange, Zameer Ahmed Khan intervened and remarked that similar salaries had been paid even during the previous BJP government’s tenure. Ashoka then responded with the sarcastic comment about Zameer tipping ₹3,000 at five-star hotels, drawing attention in the Assembly.