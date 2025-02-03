KKRTC runs special bus service for Kumbh Mela

Ballari: The Maha Kumbh Mela underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has witnessed the participation of over 15 crore devotees so far. Each day sees millions flocking to the festival, leading to a shortage of train and flight tickets, leaving many travelers in a predicament. To assist devotees, special bus services are being arranged from Ballari.

Inayat Bagban, the divisional controller of the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, announced that special buses are being provided for the convenience of pilgrims traveling to the historic Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj under a temporary agreement. These special arrangements have been made for devotees traveling from Ballari, Moka, Kurugodu, Kampli, Emmigannuru, Siruguppa, Tekkalakota, Hale Kote, Toranagallu, Sandur, and surrounding villages to the grand festival in Prayagraj.

Devotees are encouraged to reserve seats in these special buses in advance, as indicated in the announcement. Those interested in attending the Maha Kumbh Mela can contact the following officials for more information:

Currently, all flights from the state to Prayagraj are fully booked, with tickets sold out until February 26. Three flights operate daily to Prayagraj, leaving many residents of the state struggling to find return options by bus, train, or flight following their pilgrimage to the Maha Kumbh Mela.