Kodava Samaja moots booze ban during muhurat, frowns on inter-caste alliances

Madikeri: The Ponnampet Kodava Samaja in a landmark decision has banned the serving of liquor during muhurat of the marriages on Sunday. The Ponnampet Kodava samaja is in forefront among 35 Kodava Samajas of the district taking revolutionary decisions to take the community in lines of preserving original culture and tradition. Kodavas the ethnic tribal micro minority community of the country have tradition since olden days to serve liquor during marriage, naming and other social ceremonies.

It is quite natural in every Kodava marriages that liquor is served during previous day of the marriage. Last year, the Ponnampet Kodava Samaja had banned all cake cutting and opening of champagne among other celebrations as it is not a part of the community's culture.

Other restrictions include that bridegrooms will not be allowed to sport beards and brides will not be allowed if their hair is let loose during the ceremony. "Kodavas have their own distinct culture. We can survive only if our culture survives. Cutting of cakes and sharing of champagne by new couples during marriage ceremonies is not our culture" say community elders.

Speaking to this paper, Ponnampet Kodava Samaja president Kalimada Motaiah told that the resolution was taken on Sunday at the management body of the Samaja and there will be no restriction for consuming liquor during Ganga Puja. But after the Puja if any Kodava is found consuming liquor the Samaja would impose fine of Rs 25,000, he warned.

In the year 2020, the Balele Kodava Samaja has decided not to permit the community for inter caste marriages. Considering the fact that inter-caste marriages have been having an adverse impact on several communities, including the Kodavas, the Kodava Samaja has said that no Kodava youth in general, and girls in specific, will be allowed to marry outside their community. Wedding halls will not be made available for such marriages and the couple will also be barred from wearing the traditional Kodava attire. They will also not be allowed to use the important ornaments, including the 'Gejjethand' during the wedding ceremony.

In the year 2019 the Ammathi Kodava Samaja in district had taken a decision to ban serving liquor during Ganga Puja ceremony, held as part of Kodava weddings. And those breaking this rule will have to pay a fine of Rs. 25,000 to the Samaja. The decisions are being taken to preserve original culture as youth community are attracted to western life style.