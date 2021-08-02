Kollegal MLA Mahesh announces decision to join BJP

Chamarajanagar: Kollegal legislator N.Mahesh is all set to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shortly. In the 2018 Assembly elections, Mahesh won on BSP ticket with support from the Janata Dal (Secular).

His victory heralded advent of Bahujan Samaj Party in the Karnataka Assembly elections. He defied they BSP whip to in favour of the then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy in the floor test in 2019.

The party expelled him for abstaining from no confidence motion moved by the BJP against Kumaraswamy-led JDS-Congress coalition government. It may be recalled that the coalition collapsed after 17 MLs from JDS and Congress defected to the BJP helping it to form government led by Yediyurappa.

BSP's victory in the Kollegal election in 2018 pushed the ruling BJP to third place and Congress to second place in the constituency. Though Mahesh's victory on BJP ticket from the constituency may not be that easy in the coming elections, he is being welcomed into the party.

Local BJP leaders are worried that Mahesh might demand tickets for his supporters in the upcoming district and taluk panchayat elections. However, after Mahesh had a lengthy discussion with district BJP leaders, they have toned down their opposition to his entry into the party and say that those who accept the party's ideology are always welcome.

Mahesh is saying that he is joining BJP without any pre condition. But his supporters are said to be putting pressure on him to demand a ministerial berth in the Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet and tickets for them to contest in district and taluk panchayat elections.

Mahesh is said to enjoy a good rapport with former CM B S Yeddyurappa and district MP V Srinivasa Prasad.