Konkan Railway enforces strict fare vigilance

Konkan Railway authorities intensified fare enforcement measures across their network in 2025, successfully recovering a substantial Rs. 20.27 crore in penalties from passengers travelling without valid tickets or violating rules.

The railway’s persistent efforts included regular and surprise inspections to curb fare evasion. According to an announcement from Konkan Railways, in December 2025 alone, officials organised 998 special ticket-checking drives.

These initiatives identified 43,896 instances of irregular travel, leading to the collection of Rs. 2.45 crore in unpaid fares and additional fines.

Across the full calendar year from January to December, a total of 8,481 such special operations took place. These efforts resulted in the detection of 3,68,901 cases involving ticketless travel or other fare-related violations.

The comprehensive campaign underscores Konkan Railway’s ongoing commitment to strengthening revenue protection mechanisms and promoting strict adherence to ticketing regulations throughout its extensive coastal corridor.